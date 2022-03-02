OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Oakland Park.

The crash happened along Oakland Park Boulevard between Northeast Sixth Avenue and Dixie Highway, just after 1:15 a.m., Wednesday.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and found a car engulfed in flames.

Officials were able to extinguish the flames and had to use the Jaws of Life to open up the mangled car.

One person was pronounced dead.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has shut down the roadway as they investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.