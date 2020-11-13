1 dead after carjacking in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a carjacking in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at the Golden Acres near Northwest 18th Drive, just off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, at around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities said they received reports of a stolen car in Boca Raton.

BSO worked with Boca Raton Police to track the vehicle to the Pompano Beach neighborhood.

Officials said one person ran from the vehicle and was taken into custody at a nearby apartment.

Another person was found dead in the vehicle.

7News cameras captured several BSO cruisers blocking off streets which have since been reopened to traffic.

One woman tried to access the scene. She said she believes her nephew was either injured or killed in the area.

BSO has not revealed the identity of the victim or subject in custody.

