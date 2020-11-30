1 dead after car smashes into apartment building in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a car smashed into a building in Miami.

Officials said the driver of the car lost control and struck an apartment building along Northwest First Place and 11th Terrace, at around midnight, Monday.

The driver was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Residents at the apartment building were told to evacuate due to a gas leak.

It remains unclear if the leak has been capped.

