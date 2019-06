MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police have confirmed one person has died after a vehicle slammed into a cement truck.

The fatal crash occurred along Northwest 215th Street and 37th Avenue, near the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, Saturday morning.

The driver reportedly struck the cement truck head-on.

Police are actively investigating the collision.

