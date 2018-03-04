1 dead after car hits tree in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a car hit a tree in Plantation, Sunday.

Plantation Fire Rescue tweeted out a photo of the graphic scene near the 1800 block of North Nob Hill Road.

#mvc 1800 blk N Nob Hill Rd. Vehicle vs tree. 1 subject DOA. Plantation PD investigating. Nob Hill Rd closed northbound at Sunrise Blvd. pic.twitter.com/lmBzjWg7sq — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) March 4, 2018

Fire Rescue said at least one person died in the crash.

Plantation Police closed the northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road at Sunrise Boulevard while they conducted their investigation.

