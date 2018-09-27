2 dead after car fire in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after an explosive van fire in Homestead.

Cell phone video from a 7News viewer shows the flames along Southwest 112th Avenue and the Turnpike Extension.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at around 11 p.m., Wednesday.

According to officials, the van swerved off the road, got back on and hit a guard rail, causing it to go up in flames.

The driver and a passenger were killed in the crash.

As a result of the fiery crash, the Turnpike Extension was shut down for several hours at Southwest 112th Avenue. It has since reopened.

