SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a car became engulfed by flames following a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened along Miller Drive near 132nd Avenue, at around 1 a.m., Monday.

First responders said the car crashed into a tree in the median on Miller Drive before flipping over and bursting into flames.

The driver did not survive the crash.

A security guard who works nearby heard an explosion and rushed over to help.

“There was a big explosion, like a big fire,” said Yoan Rodriguez. “I called the police because I tried to help somebody, but I can’t because it’s a big explosion, I am very emotional in this moment. I called the police, the police came very quickly, but the firetruck needed more time. I called the police, it’s very emotional for me because you see the life is cut in a moment, so it’s not easy.”

Firefighters were seen spraying the charred vehicle with water.

The crash closed Miller Drive for several hours overnight.

The impact of the crash knocked down two palm trees. Ash and car parts were left behind in the median.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

