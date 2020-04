FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a car and Tri-Rail train collided in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Cypress Creek, just west of Interstate 95 at around 9 a.m., Friday.

It remains unclear if there are any other victims involved in the crash.

