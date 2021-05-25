1 dead after car crashes into construction truck on WB I-595 in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died after a car crashed into a construction truck on the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Davie.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Davie Fire Rescue personnel responded to the crash site at State Road 7, just before 10 p.m., Tuesday.

According to FHP, a vehicle struck a construction truck, and the driver of the vehicle died on the scene.

A construction worker suffered injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, according to FHP.

All of the interstate’s westbound lanes have been shut down while crews work the scene.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.