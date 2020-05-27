1 dead after car crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after one man died in a car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 75th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue shortly after 1 a.m., Wednesday.

According to police, this was a single vehicle crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene where they pronounced the driver dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.