1 dead after car collides with tractor trailer in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has died after a car went across a grassy median and collided with a tractor trailer in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units were dispatched to the scene along Okeechobee Road, between Northwest 138th Street and the Turnpike, just after 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to FHP, a car lost control and went across the grassy median and collided with a tractor trailer.

Investigators are not sure in which direction the car was traveling before the crash.

The driver of the car died on scene, FHP said.

There were no further injuries.

