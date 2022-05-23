SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a car became engulfed in flames following a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened along Miller Drive near 132nd Avenue, at around 1 a.m., Monday.

Officials said the car crashed into a tree before bursting into flames.

The driver did not survive the crash.

7News received video showing the car engulfed in flames.

Firefighters could be seen spraying the charred vehicle with water.

