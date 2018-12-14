1 dead after being hit by tractor-trailer at PortMiami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was killed after they were hit by a truck in PortMiami.

Police said the victim was driving a truck when they got out of their vehicle to talk to another driver in front of one of the terminals, Friday morning. It was then that the victim was hit by the tractor-trailer.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are now investigating.

