1 dead after argument at Sunrise barber shop

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man is dead after an argument at a Sunrise barber shop escalated into shots being fired.

Sunrise Police responded to the shooting at A&E Barber Shop, Monday, along the 6000 Block of Sunset Strip, at around 12:30 p.m.

According to officials, a barber opened fire on another barber.

The victim’s brother, Neville Francis, said 49-year-old Barrington Francis helped the other barber get his job at the shop, but sometimes their relationship was tense.

“To me, sometimes they say they argue, but my brother don’t take it serious,” he said, “so we need justice.”

Neville said the other barber grabbed his brother by the shirt and fatally shot him.

According to Sunrise Police, the alleged shooter, who hasn’t been identified, did stay on the scene, and they are currently questioning him.

As of 5 p.m., no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.