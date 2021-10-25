NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died after what appears to be a construction accident in North Miami.

North Miami Police responded to the scene Monday afternoon near Northeast 151st Street, just east of Biscayne Boulevard.

Aerial shots of the scene show a construction area with an auger on its side next to a body covered by a tarp.

It is unclear what led to the accident.

Traffic on Biscayne Boulevard has not been affected. However, traffic on 151st street is seeing delays.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

