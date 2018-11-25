HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a homicide in Homestead that left one person dead.

A witness said he saw the victim get attacked in the street near 1300 North Krome Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Homestead Police confirmed the crime but said Miami-Dade Police is handling the investigation.

As of late Sunday night, no further information had been released.

