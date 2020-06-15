1 dead after apartment fire in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a fire in Dania Beach.

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Phippen-Waiters Road and Southwest Fifth Street, Sunday night.

Rescue crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

One person was found inside the apartment and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

