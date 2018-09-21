1 dead, 8 hurt in multi-vehicle Turnpike in Kendall; all lanes closed

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person was killed and eight others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving an oil tanker truck on the Florida Turnpike in Kendall, causing all lanes to shut down.

Rescue crews responded to the scene near the Southwest 88th Street exit, just before 9 p.m., Friday.

Officials said a total of eight people were hurt. Six were transported to a nearby hospital; two of those patients are listed in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has confirmed at least one person has died as a result of the crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, crews were treating the collision as a hazmat situation after oil from the tanker truck began spilling onto the highway.

As of 9:10 p.m., all lanes were blocked as crews worked the scene. The on-ramp has also been closed off.

New: Police activity in Miami-Dade on Floridas Turnpike north at Exit 20 Kendall Dr, off-ramp closed, all lanes…https://t.co/bVsVmqbHmN — Florida's Turnpike (@fl511_turnpike) September 22, 2018

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

