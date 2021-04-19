1 dead, 6 injured after hit-and-run in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and six others were injured after a hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash took place near Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue, at around 12:35 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a mangled car could be seen in the roadway.

A 23-year-old victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. They later succumbed to their injuries.

The remaining six victims remain in stable condition.

The mother of the deceased victim is pleading for anyone who saw anything, to say something.

Officials said the person responsible for the crash fled the scene on foot.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been shut down on Northwest 119th Street.

Miami-Dade Police is now investigating the crash.

