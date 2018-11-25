1 dead, 6 hospitalized after vehicle strikes cyclists in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A reportedly distracted driver struck several cyclists near State Road 84 and Weston Road in Davie, resulting in one death.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue responded around 8:30 a.m. to the scene of the crash, Sunday.

At least six victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of the cyclists is in critical condition.

The other five cyclists are being treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the person driving the vehicle that struck the cyclists was not harmed.

State Road 84 eastbound was previously shut down from Interstate 75 northbound to Southwest 148th Avenue while police investigated.

All roads have since been reopened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.