1 dead, 6 hospitalized after collision on I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and six others have been hospitalized following a collision on I-95.

Florida Highway Patrol said Miami Fire Rescue personnel were responding around 2 a.m., Saturday, to a crash near Northwest 62nd Street when a Toyota SUV slammed into their rescue truck.

Four occupants in the Toyota SUV were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. A fifth passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“One of the firefighters ran over to the vehicle that crashed into the truck and we found five people that were in this vehicle,” said Capt. Ignatius Carroll with Miami Fire Rescue. “We have called for additional resources, making this a level one mass casualty incident.”

Two Fire Rescue members were also hospitalized and are currently in stable condition.

Police are still investigating how the driver of the Toyota lost control of the vehicle.

