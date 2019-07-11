1 dead, 5 injured following serious collision in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and five others have been injured following a serious collision in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a vehicle with extensive damage.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units, along with Florida Highway Patrol troopers, responded to the scene along Southwest 92nd Avenue and Bird Road, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video captured by a witness showed the rear end of a light-colored sedan was completely ripped off. The video also showed a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle.

7News cameras captured a yellow tarp over what appears to be the deceased victim at the scene.

Witnesses said two vehicles collided with an impact that sounded like a bomb.

A child and an adult victim were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center as trauma alert patients.

Two additional victims were transported to area hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police are actively investigating the collision.

The intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 92nd Avenue has since been blocked. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

