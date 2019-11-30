1 dead, 4 injured following wrong way multi-car crash on I-95

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died following a multi-vehicle crash along the northbound Interstate 95 lanes in Dania Beach.

The crash happened near the Griffin Road exit at around 2 a.m., Saturday.

Several emergency crews responded to the scene.

Officials said a car was traveling south on the northbound lanes when it struck three different vehicles.

The driver who was driving in the wrong direction was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The northbound lanes were shut down completely for over four hours but has since reopened.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.

