NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and four others were injured following a shooting outside a bar in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened at the Chicagoan Bar, located at 10702 NW 7th Ave, at around midnight on Tuesday.

The deceased victim was reportedly drinking at the bar and did not want to pay his bill.

Security eventually removed him from the bar.

He then drove away, returned to the bar, stopped in the middle of the street then began firing several rounds at the bar’s security, according to police.

Another security guard came from inside the bar and returned fire, killing the patron.

One of the security guards was shot and taken to a local hospital.

Three women were also caught in the crossfire — two of them were transported to the hospital while the third was treated on the scene for a graze.

All victims taken to the hospital are in stable condition.

Several homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

