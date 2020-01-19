1 dead, 4 injured after 2 separate shootings, stabbing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating two separate incidents in the same City of Miami neighborhood that left one man dead, three others with gun-related injuries and a fourth victim with stab wounds.

According to City of Miami Police, the most recent round of gunfire erupted in the area of Northwest 71st Terrace and 15th Avenue, at around 6:15 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said a verbal argument took a violent turn and escalated into gunfire, injuring two people and leaving a third person stabbed.

Officials said the injured victims are all expected to be OK.

Police said the gunman remains on the run.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators combing for clues at the scene late into the night.

More than six hours earlier, police said, gunfire tore through the same neighborhood one block away, in the area of Northwest 71st Street and 15th Avenue.

This time, detectives said, the shots fired in broad daylight would be fatal.

Police said a man was struck several times and another was grazed by a bullet in the middle of the street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one man dead.

Officials said the surviving victim is OK.

Crime scene investigators remained at the scene for hours. 7News cameras captured crews wrapping up at that scene just after 5 p.m., just over an hour before the second incident.

Officials have not revealed the victims’ identities, but neighbors said the deceased victim in the earlier shooting was known by the nickname “Wood” and was a father of two.

Police have not provided details about a possible shooter or a motive, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

