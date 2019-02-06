1 dead, 4 hurt in crash near Key Largo

NEAR KEY LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — Four passengers are recovering in the hospital after being involved in a fatal crash near Key Largo.

Florida Highway Patrol units were called the scene near Mile Marker 120 on the Overseas Highway, Tuesday night.

Officials said the driver was rushed to Homestead Hospital. Three others were brought over to Jackson South Medical Center.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers closed off U.S. 1 in Florida City, early Wednesday as they investigated.

Southbound traffic was temporarily rerouted to Card Sound Road.

The roadway reopened at 4 a.m.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.