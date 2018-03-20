1 dead, 4 hospitalized after car hits tree in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been killed and four others were hospitalized when a car crashed into a tree in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near Northwest 125th Street and First Court.

Fire rescue had to pry open the doors of the car in order to reach the five passengers inside.

One person was killed in the crash while the other four passengers were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.