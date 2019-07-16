1 dead, 3 transported after head-on collision in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and fire rescue crews are airlifting two people to the hospital after a head-on collision in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of West 16th Avenue and 60th Street, at around 5:45 p.m., Tuesday.

According to fire officials, two people will be airlifted as trauma alerts to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Another victim was taken by ground to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they are assisting with both air rescue helicopters.

The ages of the victims is not yet known.

All roads in the area have been blocked off, officials said.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes because of the road closures.

