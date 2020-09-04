1 dead, 3 injured in drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men came under gunfire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said a drive-by shooting took place along Northwest 71st Street and 20th Avenue, overnight Friday.

All four victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where one succumbed to his injuries.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may eligible for a $1,000 reward.

