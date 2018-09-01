1 dead, 3 injured in 2nd Lauderhill shooting in 2 days

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and three other victims remain at the hospital after gunfire broke out in a Lauderhill neighborhood for the second day in a row.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 5300 block of Northwest 24th Court, Saturday afternoon.

Initial reports from officials stated two women and one man were injured, but later on Saturday night a fourth victim was confirmed.

Paramedics transported the first male victim reported and one of the female victims to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

That male victim later succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Dwayne Smith.

Crews treated and released the second female victim at the scene. The second male victim was taken to a local hospital on University Boulevard in unknown condition.

#trafficupdate NW 24th Court between NW 52 ave & NW 55 ave is cordoned off as a crime scene. Residents are asked to use NW 25th St or NW 24th St to gain access to their homes. https://t.co/xFnstvpMkG — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) September 1, 2018

Authorities closed down Northwest 24th Court between 52nd and 55th avenues while they continue to investigate.

Saturday’s incident comes hours after another shooting rocked the same neighborhood. Officials said shots rang out along the 2600 block of Northwest 52nd Avenue, just before 9 p.m., Friday.

Responding officers found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. They were both taken to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police believe Friday’s shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between neighbors.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

