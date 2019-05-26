1 dead, 3 injured following shooting inside Fort Lauderdale parking garage

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and three others have been injured following a shooting inside a parking garage in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene of the shooting along Southwest Fifth Avenue and West Broward Boulevard, around 4:15 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said one adult male died while three other victims suffered from injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident that resulted from an altercation between several individuals.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.