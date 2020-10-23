1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and three other people, including a child, were injured after a shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Northwest 18th Avenue and 50th Street shortly before midnight, Thursday.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they found four victims. Two adults were hit and one child was grazed by a bullet.

The fourth victim was found dead on the scene.

“Shortly before midnight, our shot spotter system alerted us to multiple shots being shot in this area,” said City of Miami Police Public Information Officer Kenia Fallat. “When the officers arrived, they were able to pinpoint indeed where the shot spotter alerted us to a home. It was occupied by a number of people. Four people were shot in the interim. One baby was also grazed by a bullet. One person was pronounced deceased. Three people other than the baby were shot.”

A nearby resident said she saw some of the victims and that shootings like these are nothing new to the area.

“I’m praying that the baby is well, and the guy that I seen dead, he’s young,” said nearby resident Vivian Mack. “It hurts a lot because I have six children of my own, so it hurts a lot.”

“Fortunately enough, that baby is going to be OK,” said Fallat. “Unfortunately, a 21-year-old male died inside the home, and the other two are at the hospital along with the baby.”

When asked approximately how many shots were fired, Fallat responded, “Well, right now what we can say is there were multiple shots and we have evidence markers throughout the street and in front of that home. Right now, we don’t know what the motive was, it’s still under investigation. What we can say is that that baby that was shot has been grazed. She’s at the hospital, she’ll be OK. One person died here on the scene and the other two are at the hospital along with that baby.

The three injured people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and are expected to be OK, according to police.

Police said they do not have a motive or any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.