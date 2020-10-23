1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Miami duplex

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and three other people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a duplex in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, a ShotSpotter alerted them to gunfire near Northwest 18th Avenue and 50th Street at around 11:50 p.m., Thursday.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they found four victims. Two adults were hit and one child was grazed by a bullet.

The fourth victim was found dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured several bullet holes outside the duplex.

“This is our new front. They shot up the front,” said a resident.

The three injured victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and are expected to be OK, according to police.

“The baby is going to be OK, she was just grazed,” said City of Miami Police Public Information Officer Kenia Fallat. “Unfortunately, a 21-year-old male died inside the home. The other two are in stable condition.”

Area resident Vivian Mack said she saw some of the victims and that shootings are nothing new to the area.

“I’m praying that the baby is well, and the guy that I seen dead, he’s young,” she said. “It hurts a lot because I have six children of my own, so it hurts a lot.”

7News spoke with a woman who said her 78-year-old father lives in the home. She said she’s just sick and tired of the violence.

“It’s not the first time it happened,” she said. “It’s my dad’s place, and he should’ve had the one up. This has to come to a stop.”

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators searching for evidence and two vehicles being towed away.

Police said they do not have a motive or any suspect information at this time.

“This was a senseless shooting, and we need people to continue coming forward with information,” said Fallat.

Police have not released any of the victims’ names, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

