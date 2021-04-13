1 dead, 2 transported following shooting near Home Depot in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died and two others had to be rushed to the hospital after a shooting near a home improvement store in Hialeah Gardens.

Hialeah Gardens Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Northwest 138th Street and 109th Avenue at approximately 2:18 p.m., Tuesday.

Two men were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in very serious condition.

According to fire rescue officials, one of the victims is said to be in his 60s.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a man’s body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp on the street. The shooting occurred near a Home Depot store, and a portion of the crime scene includes the store’s parking lot.

Yellow hard hats could also be seen strewn across the sidewalk near the man’s body.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route while detectives continue to investigate the fatal shooting.

