1 dead, 2 transported following shooting in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Hialeah Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 138th Street and 107th Avenue at approximately 2:18 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

Two men were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

