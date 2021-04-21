1 dead, 2 transported after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after an early morning shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert along Northwest Eighth Avenue and Flagler Street, just after 3:30 a.m., Wednesday.

When first responders arrived on the scene, officers said they found three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Two victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition. The third victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives believe the incident was a drive-by shooting but continue to investigate.

Police continue to search for the gunman and ask for information from the public.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

