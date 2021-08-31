PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and two others are hospitalized after a wreck in Plantation.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where two vehicles crashed near Hiatus Road and Northwest Seventh Street, Tuesday morning.

The impact sent one of the vehicles into a nearby tree. Debris from the crash led to another vehicle being hit.

The conditions of the two injured drivers remain unknown.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.