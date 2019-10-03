1 dead, 2 transported after Opa-Locka triple shooting

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died following a triple shooting in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Opa-Locka Police and Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene in the area of 13450 NW 30th Ave., at approximately 3:11 p.m., Thursday.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, and two shooters fled the scene.

Another person was transported to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert, and another was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where paramedics could be seen loading a victim into the back of a waiting ambulance.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been a drive-by.

According to Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson, Miami-Dade Police will now handle the investigation.

Police are assisting with blocking down streets while officers search for the shooters.

