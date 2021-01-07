1 dead, 2 transported after crash on Don Shula Expressway in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and two people had to be taken to the hospital after a car collided with a pickup truck on the Don Shula Expressway in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on the northbound lanes near the Florida Turnpike, at around 1 p.m., Thursday.

According to investigators, a silver BMW with three people inside lost control and crashed into a pickup truck.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other people were transported to Jackson South with injuries considered to be not life-threatening.

Investigators have shut down the expressway while they work the scene of the crash.

