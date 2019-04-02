1 dead, 2 transported after car crash in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - One victim has been confirmed dead while two others were transported after a car crash in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and State Road 9 just after 11 a.m, Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Florida Highway Patrol and MDFR officials could be seen near a heavily damaged black car that wound up in some bushes.

According to rescue officials two patients suffered traumatic injuries.

One victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center while the other victim was transported by ground to Jackson North Medical Center.

Police have not released the name of the deceased victim.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

