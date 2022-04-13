SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died in a house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The fire broke out near Southwest 80th Street and Southwest 95th Avenue, overnight on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Police could be seen still stationed outside the home as they have blocked off parts of the roadway.

7News received cellphone video from a neighbor which showed the high flames billowing from the home.

The homeowners had a barbecue on Tuesday, according to police.

The family was woken up by their dog barking when they discovered the back of home was on fire.

One man and one woman escaped the flames safely, but one elderly man did not survive.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Some neighbors said they too were woken up by the dog’s barking.

“My neighbor that lived in the house, he came out, he was worried about his dog that woke them up,” one man said. “The dog was in the backyard. It looked like the dog got seriously burned and that’s the reason why they were able to get out.”

The pair who escaped the blaze were transported to Kendall Regional Hospital and are expected to be OK.

The dog has not been found, according to fire rescue.

