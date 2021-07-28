DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is currently underway at a Deerfield Beach home after a deadly shooting.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office blocked off the roadways near Northeast 40th Street and Sixth Avenue, at around 2 a.m., Wednesday.

Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

“We were just in the house and whatever, and like, we just heard a few gunshots,” one neighbor said. “We were like, ‘What’s going on?’ It seemed close so we just started ducking in the house. We didn’t know what was going on.”

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two other people were shot and took themselves to local hospitals, according to police.

Several officers could be seen waving flashlights outside the home combing for clues.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.