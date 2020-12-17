1 dead, 2 injured after South Miami-Dade shooting

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were injured and one man died after a shooting in a South Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The shooting took place along Southwest 247th Terrace near Southwest 113th Court, just after 2 a.m., Thursday.

According to police, people were standing in front of a home in the area when the shots rang out.

One man transported himself to Homestead Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was then transported to Jackson South where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said one woman was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and is expected to be OK.

A third victim, a Miami-Dade corrections officer, was grazed by a bullet. He was treated on the scene.

7News cameras captured a car flipped upside down at the scene, which was also involved in the shooting, according to police.

Police said the woman was driving away at the time of the shooting when she hit a parked car, resulting in her car flipping over.

“At this point, there’s no public threat that they know of, based on the information that they have,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta. “Then again, at any time when there’s gunfire, it puts the entire community at risk. One stray bullet could have made this situation even worse for the community.”

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

