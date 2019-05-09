1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Blue Martini in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired inside of a Blue Martini in Fort Lauderdale.

Police responded to The Galleria mall on the 2400 block of East Sunrise Boulevard just before 12 a.m., Wednesday.

The two victims that were injured were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

“You heard one shot, everyone kind of puzzled for a minute and then you started to hear repeated and that’s when everyone kind of ran for the doors,” said witness Ean Carroll. “It was just, kind of a surreal scene of a few people down at the end of the bar.”

Authorities said the suspected shooter is in custody.

“The shooter was laying next to him so I guess people jumped on him to stop him from shooting more people. That was a good thing. They jumped on him and tried to get him and another dude picked the gun up,” said witness Mark Hunter.

Police continue to investigate but said the shooting may have started with an altercation inside of the nightclub.

