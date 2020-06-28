1 dead, 2 injured after cyclists hit in Virginia Key

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a police-involved crash in Virginia Key.

Police responded to the scene along Arthur Lamb Jr. Road, just after 7 a.m., Sunday.

Two cyclists were hit, and one was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The other cyclist suffered minor injuries and is stable.

Officers performed CPR at the scene before transporting the victim to the hospital.

