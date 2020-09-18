1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into pole in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and another two were injured after a car crashed into a pole in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along Southwest 232nd Street and South Dixie Highway at around 9:30 a.m., Friday.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a scorched vehicle could be seen wrapped around a pole and another vehicle, a red pickup truck, was left crashed at the intersection.

FHP officials said the crash involved three vehicles.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.