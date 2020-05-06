1 dead, 2 in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One victim has died and two others have been hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving four vehicles in the area of North Miami Avenue and 36th Street at approximately 9:30 p.m., Tuesday.

One victim was ejected from one of the vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where they remain in critical condition.

Police said a bronze colored Ford Mustang was the offending vehicle in the crash and the occupants that were inside of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.