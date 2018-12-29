1 dead, 2 hospitalized after stabbing in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A stabbing in Northwest Miami-Dade has left one woman dead and two men injured.

Officials said the stabbing started as a fight among those involved just after 12 a.m. near Northwest 95th Street and 31st Avenue, Saturday.

It is unclear who started the fight, but police said a knife was somehow involved.

A 50-year-old woman died from her injuries, while two men ages 27 and 47 were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with stab wounds.

Officials said a 3-year-old child was inside the home at the time of the incident, but they were not harmed.

