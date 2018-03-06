1 dead, 17 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Alligator Alley

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and 17 others were injured in a crash involving several vehicles on Alligator Alley in West Broward, Tuesday afternoon.

Units from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the scene along the westbound lanes near Mile Marker 41.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, five vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of them, a dark colored pickup truck and a white passenger van, collided and rolled over.

The impact of that collision caused several of the occupants in the van to be ejected from the vehicle. Fifteen people were inside the van at the time of the crash.

Good Samaritans were able to extricate a 45-year-old woman who was pinned underneath the van.

7Skyforce HD captured a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter in the middle of the road. Moments later, a victim was airlifted to an area hospital.

Rescue crews pronounced a victim dead at the scene and set up a triage area on the side of the roadway to treat victims who sustained minor injuries.

Paramedics transported five of the injured victims as trauma alerts. Thirteen people in total were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale and the Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

The remaining four victims were treated at the scene and did not need to be transported.

Troopers shut down traffic in both directions while they continue to investigate. They urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

