1 dead, 1 transported with serious injuries following crash along I-95 in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist has died following an early morning wreck on Interstate 97 in Hallandale Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash along the southbound express lanes of I-95 at Hallandale Beach Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m., Monday.

The crash involving a motorcycle, an SUV and a sedan caused all southbound lanes of traffic to be shut down for several hours.

The motorcyclist was transported to Aventura Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

One other victim was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

